Tennant Minerals Sets Annual General Meeting Date

Tennant Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for November 28, 2024, which will be accessible both in-person and online. Shareholders are encouraged to participate actively by voting or submitting questions in advance. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it directly influences their investments in the company.

