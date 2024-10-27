News & Insights

Tennant Minerals Forms Strategic Alliance for Resource Development

October 27, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Tennant Minerals Limited (AU:TMS) has released an update.

Tennant Minerals Limited, along with Emmerson Resources and CuFe Limited, has formed a strategic alliance to explore the development of a multi-user processing facility for copper, gold, and critical metals in the Tennant Creek region. This collaboration aims to leverage shared resources, streamline production, and overcome modern regulatory challenges, potentially leading to significant economic benefits for the companies and the local community. The alliance will begin with a scoping study in Q4 2024, followed by a pre-feasibility study to identify the best development options.

