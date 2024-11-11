Tennant Minerals Expands Drilling at Barkly Project

Tennant Minerals Limited (AU:TMS) has released an update.

Tennant Minerals Limited is set to commence a new drilling program at its 100%-owned Barkly Project in Northern Territory, focusing on expanding copper and gold discovery potential within the 5km Bluebird ironstone corridor. The initiative will involve two rigs targeting high-priority sites, aiming to identify further extensions of previously discovered mineralized zones and explore near-surface gold occurrences. With new geophysical and geochemical data, Tennant Minerals aims to enhance its exploration targets, promising significant developments in the Tennant Creek mineral field.

For further insights into AU:TMS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.