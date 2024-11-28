Tennant Minerals’ AGM Sees Resolutions Passed

Tennant Minerals Limited (AU:TMS) has released an update.
Tennant Minerals Limited reports that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed, with the chair directing all undirected proxies in favor. The meeting’s poll results confirmed strong support for the re-election of a director and the approval of a mandate. This highlights investor confidence and strategic alignment within the company.
