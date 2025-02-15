TENNANT Earnings Preview: Recent $TNC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TENNANT ($TNC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $326,499,336 and earnings of $1.39 per share.

TENNANT Insider Trading Activity

TENNANT insiders have traded $TNC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARB BALINSKI (SVP, INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $144,907

TENNANT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of TENNANT stock to their portfolio, and 133 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TENNANT Government Contracts

We have seen $750,797 of award payments to $TNC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

