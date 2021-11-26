Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Tennant Company (TNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $84.24, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $84.24, representing a -3.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.40 and a 26.7% increase over the 52 week low of $66.49.

TNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.77%, compared to an industry average of 25.9%.

Interested in gaining exposure to TNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 13.44% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TNC at 3.32%.

