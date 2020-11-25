Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Tennant Company (TNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $70.23, the dividend yield is 1.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $70.23, representing a -19.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.06 and a 50.58% increase over the 52 week low of $46.64.

TNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.03%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

