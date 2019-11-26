Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Tennant Company (TNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.91, the dividend yield is 1.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $74.91, representing a -5.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $79.63 and a 52.97% increase over the 52 week low of $48.97.

TNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 29.82%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.