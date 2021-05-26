Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Tennant Company (TNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.52, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $82.52, representing a -5.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.40 and a 42.3% increase over the 52 week low of $57.99.

TNC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.9. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.48%, compared to an industry average of 23.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 16.78% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TNC at 3.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.