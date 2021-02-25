Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Tennant Company (TNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $79.11, representing a -4.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.71 and a 69.62% increase over the 52 week low of $46.64.

TNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.27. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.03%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TNC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TNC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TNC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EVX with an increase of 25.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TNC at 3.82%.

