Tennant Company (TNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Tennant Company (TNC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TNC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that TNC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.97, the dividend yield is 1.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TNC was $68.97, representing a -20.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.06 and a 47.88% increase over the 52 week low of $46.64.

TNC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). TNC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.43. Zacks Investment Research reports TNC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.41%, compared to an industry average of -21.9%.

