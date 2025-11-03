Tennant Company Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tennant Company (TNC) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.9 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $20.8 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tennant Company reported adjusted earnings of $27.3 million or $1.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $303.3 million from $315.8 million last year.

Tennant Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.9 Mln. vs. $20.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.80 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $303.3 Mln vs. $315.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.70 - $6.20 Full year revenue guidance: $1,210 - $1,250 Mln

