Tennant Company Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.6% to hit US$263m. Tennant also reported a statutory profit of US$1.37, which was an impressive 270% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Tennant after the latest results. NYSE:TNC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Tennant from four analysts is for revenues of US$1.09b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to swell 17% to US$3.46. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.73 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a considerable lift to earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$90.33, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Tennant at US$97.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$83.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Tennant's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 10% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.9% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Tennant to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tennant's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Tennant. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Tennant going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tennant you should know about.

