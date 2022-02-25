Tennant Co. (TNC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $78.51, changing hands as high as $79.35 per share. Tennant Co. shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.14 per share, with $87.3998 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.88.

