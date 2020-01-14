Tengasco To Explore Potential Transactions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) said its Board has commenced a process to explore potential transactions or combinations. The Board has retained Roth Capital Partners, LLC as its financial advisor in the process.

The company noted that the alternatives may include continuing as a standalone public company, going private, acquiring businesses within or outside of the energy industry, and other business combinations.

Michael Rugen, CEO, said: "While there appear to be larger public vehicles with larger transaction thresholds, we continue to believe there is a gap in access for small and medium-sized businesses that have a desire to go public. We believe Tengasco should explore options to possibly meet this need."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.