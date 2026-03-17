Tenet's 10.3% YTD Growth Beats S&P 500: Can Earnings Sustain the Pace?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC has extended its strong run into 2026, standing out as one of the better-performing names in the healthcare space. The stock has gained 10.3% year to date, comfortably ahead of the broader hospital industry’s 5.6% growth. This outperformance becomes even more notable against the 3.3% decline of the S&P 500. Meanwhile, peers such as Encompass Health Corporation EHC and Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS have declined 4.5% and 11.3%, respectively.

Despite the rally, Tenet still trades below its average analyst price target of $262.45, implying 15.3% upside. While the highest forecast sits at $288 and the most conservative at $213, the overall tone from analysts leans firmly positive.

YTD Price Performance – THC, EHC, UHS, Industry & S&P 500

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Momentum Backed by Structural Tailwinds

Tenet’s recent strength is not purely sentiment-driven. The company is benefiting from durable healthcare trends, including aging demographics and rising chronic disease prevalence, which continue to support higher utilization of medical services.

A key differentiator is its ambulatory care platform under United Surgical Partners International. This segment remains central to Tenet’s strategy, offering exposure to faster-growing, higher-margin outpatient procedures. By the end of the fourth quarter, the company held interests in 533 ambulatory surgery centers and 26 surgical hospitals, giving it meaningful scale in a fragmented but expanding market.

Outpatient care provides clear economic advantages: better margins, quicker patient turnover and reduced exposure to inpatient reimbursement pressures. These attributes position Tenet to navigate industry shifts more effectively while enhancing profitability over time. Notably, its return on invested capital (currently at 9.42%) has consistently exceeded the industry average over the past two years.

Strong Execution Driving Financial Growth

Operational performance continues to reinforce the bullish narrative. In the fourth quarter, Tenet reported net operating revenues of $5.53 billion, reflecting an 8.9% year-over-year increase. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.70, marking a sharp 36.6% rise from the prior-year period.

Margin expansion has also been a key highlight. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 70 basis points year over year to 21.4%, supported by disciplined cost management and a more favorable business mix.

But investors are betting on a multi-year margin expansion cycle, not just one good quarter. Tenet continues to benefit from higher same-facility revenues, a favorable payer mix and improved acuity. Facility buyouts are boosting the performance of the Ambulatory Care segment.

Estimate Revisions Reinforce Confidence

Reflecting the positive sentiment around Tenet, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen two upward revisions over the past week and no movement in the opposite direction. The consensus estimate for 2026 adjusted earnings for THC is currently pegged at $17.30 per share, indicating a 3.1% year-over-year increase. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 27%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pegged at $21.99 billion, suggesting 3.2% year-over-year growth.

Key Risks to Consider

While fundamentals remain solid, valuation has inched above historical norms. Tenet currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E of 12.66X, slightly above its five-year median of 12.03X and the industry average of 11.20X. In comparison, Encompass Health commands a higher multiple at 16.88X, while Universal Health Services trades at a lower 8.13X, placing THC somewhere in between.

Moreover, regulatory and reimbursement risk remains a persistent overhang for Tenet Healthcare given its significant reliance on government payers. Any unfavorable revision in reimbursement frameworks can flow directly through to margins, particularly in the hospital segment, where cost structures are less flexible.

Bottom Line

Tenet Healthcare continues to execute well, supported by strong demand trends, a growing ambulatory platform and consistent earnings beats. Its ability to expand margins while scaling higher-acuity and outpatient services reinforces the long-term investment case. Positive estimate revisions and stable revenue visibility further highlight confidence in near-term performance.

However, the current setup appears more balanced than compelling. Valuation has moved slightly above historical levels, while regulatory and reimbursement uncertainties remain key overhangs. At the same time, earnings growth expectations for 2026 are relatively modest, suggesting that much of the recent optimism may already be reflected in the stock.

As such, Tenet appears fairly valued at current levels. Investors may prefer to await a more attractive entry point or clearer upside catalysts. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.