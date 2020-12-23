Tenet withdraws from proposed $350 mln Tennessee hospital deal
Dec 23 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N said on Wednesday it no longer intends to sell two Memphis-area hospitals and certain related facilities to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, following a lawsuit by a U.S. regulator.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission last month filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, which has four hospitals in the Memphis area, from acquiring two more in a deal valued at $350 million.
The purchase would reduce the number of hospital systems providing general acute care in the Memphis area from four to three and give Methodist some 60% of that market, the agency had said last month.
In a regulatory filing, Tenet said it withdrew its sale submission on Wednesday, and is working with the FTC to dismiss the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTHC
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut