Tenet To Exceed Midpoint Of FY22 Adj. EBITDA Guidance Range; Issues Leadership Updates

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) said it anticipates its adjusted EBITDA, excluding any fourth quarter stimulus grant income related to the pandemic, will be slightly above the mid-point of its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $3.425 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Saum Sutaria, CEO of Tenet, said: "All three of our business units are expected to produce Adjusted EBITDA excluding grant income that was at or slightly above the mid-point of our guidance."

Tenet Healthcare announced the retirement of Daniel Cancelmi, Executive Vice President & CFO, at the end of 2023. The company said a national search is ongoing to identify a successor.

The company also announced the retirement of Brett Brodnax, President & CEO of USPI, at the end of 2023. Andy Johnston has returned to USPI as Chief Administrative Officer.

The announcement also included the retirement of Roger Davis, President & CEO of Conifer Health Solutions, at the end of the first quarter 2023. Deepali Narula has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer of Conifer. Bryan Forry has been promoted to CFO of Conifer.

