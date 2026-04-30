Tenet (THC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Tenet Healthcare (THC) reported $5.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. EPS of $4.82 for the same period compares to $4.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.21, the EPS surprise was +14.39%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Adjusted patient admissions - Same-hospital : 210.85 thousand versus 212.31 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: 210.85 thousand versus 212.31 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted admissions : 215.35 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 208.48 thousand.

: 215.35 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 208.48 thousand. Net Operating revenues : $5.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

: $5.37 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $5.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%. Net Operating revenues- Ambulatory Care : $1.32 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.

: $1.32 billion compared to the $1.3 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Net Operating revenues- Hospital Operations and Services : $4.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

: $4.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.5%. Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates : $51 million versus $57.66 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $51 million versus $57.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates- Ambulatory Care : $51 million compared to the $55.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $51 million compared to the $55.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Hospital Operations and Services : $678 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.37 million.

: $678 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $622.37 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Ambulatory Care: $484 million versus $487.14 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Here is how Tenet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Tenet here>>>

Shares of Tenet have returned -5.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.