Tenet (THC) Up 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Tenet Healthcare (THC). Shares have added about 14.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Tenet due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Tenet Healthcare Corporation before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Tenet Beats Q2 Earnings on Strong Patient Volumes, Hikes '25 EPS View

Tenet Healthcare reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $4.02, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 41.6%. The bottom line soared 74% year over year.

Net operating revenues advanced 3.2% year over year to $5.3 billion. The top line beat the consensus mark by 2.4%.

The company’s quarterly results were aided by higher same facility revenues, favorable payer mix and improved acuity, which led to strong performance of the Hospital Operations and Services segment. Facility buyouts buoyed the performance of the Ambulatory Care segment. However, the upside was partly offset by rising operating costs—particularly supplies expense.

THC’s Q2 Performance

Adjusted net income of $369 million climbed 63.3% year over year in the quarter under review.

Adjusted EBITDA improved 18.6% year over year to $1.1 billion, higher than our estimate of $997 million. The year-over-year growth resulted from improved same facility revenues, higher acuity, favorable payer mix and prudent expense management efforts. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.3% improved 280 basis points (bps) year over year.

Total operating costs increased 2.3% year over year to $4.5 billion in the second quarter due to a higher supplies expense.

Segmental Details

Hospital Operations and Services: The segment recorded net operating revenues of $4 billion, which inched up 0.9% year over year on the back of improved same hospital admissions, higher acuity and favorable payer mix. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion and our estimate of $3.89 billion. Nevertheless, on a same-hospital basis, net patient service revenues grew 5.6% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 25.1% year over year to $623 million in the second quarter resulting from higher same facility revenues, favorable payer mix and prudent expense management efforts. The metric outpaced the consensus mark of $505 million and our estimate of $480.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.6% improved 300 bps year over year.

Ambulatory Care: The segment’s net operating revenues rose 11.3% year over year to $1.3 billion in the quarter under review on the back of improved net revenue per case growth, facility buyouts and expansion of service lines. The metric outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 billion and our estimate of $1.24 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA was $498 million, which advanced 11.4% year over year, attributable to facility buyouts and solid net revenue per case growth. The metric beat the consensus mark of $496 million but fell short of our estimate of $516.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained flat year over year at 39.2%.

THC’s Financial Position (as of June 30, 2025)

Tenet exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.6 billion, which declined 13.1% from the 2024-end level.

Total assets of $28.7 billion dipped 0.8% from the figure at 2024-end.

Long-term debt, net of the current portion, amounted to $13.1 billion, which inched up marginally from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024. The current portion of long-term debt totaled $84 million.

Total shareholders’ equity of $3.7 billion decreased 10.1% from the 2024-end level.

THC generated $1.8 billion of net cash from operations in the first half of 2025, which advanced 31.4% year over year. Free cash flows improved 23.4% year over year to $743 million.

THC’s Share Repurchase Update

THC bought back common shares worth $747 million in the second quarter of 2025. Management sanctioned an increase of $1.5 billion to the share repurchase program. As of July 22, 2025, the company had a leftover share repurchase authorization of $1.8 billion.

Tenet’s Outlook

3Q25

THC expects third-quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be 22.5-23.5% of its full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guided range.

2025

Net operating revenues are currently within $20.95-$21.25 billion, higher than the earlier view of $20.6-$21 billion. The midpoint of the revised guidance indicates 2.1% growth from the 2024 figure.

Net operating revenues of the Hospital segment are forecasted to lie between $15.95 billion and $16.1 billion, higher than the prior guidance of $15.75-$16 billion. The midpoint of the updated outlook indicates a 0.7% decline from the 2024 figure. The metric at the Ambulatory Care unit is estimated within $5-$5.15 billion, up from the previous view of $4.85-$5 billion. The midpoint of the revised guidance implies 11.9% growth from the 2024 figure.

Adjusted EBITDA is likely to remain between $4.4 billion and $4.54 billion for 2025, higher from the prior view of $3.975-$4.175 billion. The midpoint of the updated guidance indicates 11.9% growth from the 2024 figure. Adjusted EBITDA margin is estimated to be in the 21-21.4% band compared with the earlier view of 19.3-19.9%.

Adjusted net income is projected between $1.415 billion and $1.475 billion, up from the prior outlook of $1.115-$1.220 billion. Adjusted EPS is presently anticipated within $15.55-$16.21, up from the earlier view of $11.99-$13.12. The mid-point of the revised outlook implies a 33.7% rise from the 2024 figure. Interest expense is currently estimated between $815 million and $825 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected between $2.75 billion and $3.1 billion. Free cash flow is estimated to remain between $2.025 billion and $2.275 billion. Capital expenditures are projected in the range of $725-$825 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted 33.86% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Tenet has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. However, the stock was allocated a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Tenet has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

