Tenet Shareholder Glenview Confirms Support Of Board's Decision To Spin-off Conifer Unit

(RTTNews) - Glenview Capital Management, a shareholder of Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), confirmed its support of the board's decision to spin-off the company's Conifer subsidiary to shareholders in a transaction in mid-2022.

"We believe Conifer's current and future customers will be best served through a continued growth of Conifer's capabilities, and we believe that all shareholders will benefit from Tenet's logical approach to launch Conifer as an independent Company by mid-2022..," said Larry Robbins, Glenview CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.