Tenet Healthcare's (THC) Earnings Beat in Q3, Improve Y/Y

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC delivered third-quarter 2020 adjusted net earnings of 64 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus estimate by 94%. Further, the bottom line increased 10.3% year over year, mainly owing to lower costs and a solid Ambulatory segment.



The third quarter was more challenging than the second as COVID positive inpatient census soared by around 64% in late July and August.

Quarterly Operational Update

Net operating revenues of $4.5 billion dipped 0.2% year over year due to weak contribution from Hospital operations as well as Conifer segments. However, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8%.



The company reported adjusted net income from continuing operations of $68 million, comparing favorably with the year-ago quarter’s net income of $67 million. In the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA was $621 million, up 12.7% year over year.



Operating expenses fell 0.9% year over year to $4.2 billion owing to lower salaries, wages and benefits, and litigation and investigation costs.

Quarterly Segmental Details



Hospital & Other

Net operating revenues from the Hospital Operations and Other segment totaled $3.8 billion, down 1.2% year over year. This was due to the impact of coronavirus, which shrank patient volumes.



On a same-hospital basis, net patient revenues were $3.5 billion, down 1.7% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $297 million decreased 13.2% year over year.

Ambulatory

The Ambulatory segment generated net operating revenues of $565 million in the third quarter, up 8.2% year over year on the back of higher acuity and new service line growth.



Additionally, the segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $228 million, up 10.1% year over year.

Conifer

Conifer’s revenues dipped 3.3% from the prior-year quarter to $325 million. This was primarily due to client attrition as a result of hospital divestitures by both Tenet and other customers along with the COVID-19 adversity on volumes.



The segment reported $96 million of adjusted EBITDA in the quarter under review, up 6.7% year over year.

Financial Position

As of Sep 30, 2020, Tenet Healthcare had cash and cash equivalents of $3.03 billion, up from $262 million at 2019 end. The company maintained enough liquidity to meet the COVID-19 pandemic requirements. The company doesn’t have any borrowings under its $1.9 billion line-of-credit facility.



The company exited the third quarter with $15.6 billion of long-term debt, up 7.96.7% from the level at 2019 end. At the end of the third quarter, net cash provided by operating activities was $2.9 billion compared with $713 million in the year-ago period.

