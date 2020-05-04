THC

Tenet Healthcare's quarterly profit beats on tax benefit

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp's quarterly profit beat estimates on Monday, as it gained from an income tax benefit of $91 million, sending the company's shares up about 3% in trading after the bell.

The tax benefit of 86 cents per share was related to an increase in the deductibility of interest expense for income tax purposes as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the company said.

The company reported about 5% drop in same-hospital admissions during the first quarter, as patient volumes were impacted starting mid-March due to COVID-19.

U.S. health officials recommended postponing discretionary healthcare procedures during the pandemic in an attempt to save beds for COVID-19 patients, while infection-wary patients have also been delaying hospital visits.

Tenet last month withdrew its previously announced outlook for the first quarter and full-year 2020, citing continued uncertainty due to the outbreak.

Dallas-based Tenet, which operates 65 hospitals and about 500 other healthcare facilities, including ambulatory surgery centers, has also furloughed around 10% of its workforce due to a drop in elective surgeries during the virus outbreak, Reuters reported last month.

The company reported adjusted profit from continuing operations of $1.28 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 32 cents per share.

Net income attributable to Tenet Healthcare shareholders rose to $93 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $12 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.52 billion from $4.55 billion.

