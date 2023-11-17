Tenet Healthcare to sell 3 South Carolina hospitals for about $2.4 bln

Adds details throughout

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare THC.N said on Friday said it would sell three of its hospitals and related operations in South Carolina for about $2.4 billion in cash to Novant Health to reduce its debt.

The sale of the hospitals in Jasper, Beaufort and Charleston counties will include affiliated physician practices and other related hospital operations, company said.

Tenet added that ambulatory facilities, which deal with patients who are not bedridden and do not require overnight hospitalization, in these markets will remain with the company.

The hospital operator estimates recording a pre-tax gain of about $1.6 billion as a result of this anticipated transaction.

