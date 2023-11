Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare THC.N entered into an agreement with Novant Health for the sale of three Tenet hospitals and related operations in South Carolina for about $2.4 billion in cash, the company said on Friday.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

