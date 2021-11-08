Tenet Healthcare to buy SurgCenter Development in $1.2 bln deal

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N said on Monday it would buy SurgCenter Development in a $1.2 billion deal to bolster its portfolio of ambulatory surgery centers.

Tenet and its subsidiary will purchase SurgCenter's ownership interests in 92 ambulatory surgery centers and other related support services.

The centers are located in 21 states, including Arizona, Florida and Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and Maryland, the company said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

In December, Tenet had paid $1.1 billion in cash to buy majority interests in up to 45 surgery centers from SurgCenter and has in total acquired 67 centers since 2009 from the company.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

