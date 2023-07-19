Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed at $80.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 2.61% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.94% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tenet Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.9 billion, up 5.67% from the year-ago period.

THC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $20.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.03% and +4.55%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Tenet Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Tenet Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.46, so we one might conclude that Tenet Healthcare is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that THC currently has a PEG ratio of 5.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Hospital industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

