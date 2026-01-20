Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Moves -1.77%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Tenet Healthcare (THC) was down 1.77% at $193.26. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.06% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.39%.

The stock of hospital operator has fallen by 1.57% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.63%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 11, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.05, indicating a 17.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.45 billion, showing a 7.44% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

THC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $16.14 per share and revenue of $21.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +35.86% and 0%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Right now, Tenet Healthcare possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Tenet Healthcare is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.5, so one might conclude that Tenet Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that THC has a PEG ratio of 0.84 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Hospital was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.84 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.