Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Moves -1.46%: What You Should Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed at $169.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.31%.

The stock of hospital operator has risen by 3.89% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.46% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tenet Healthcare will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.84, showcasing a 22.94% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.15 billion, indicating a 0.85% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.73 per share and revenue of $20.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.15% and +1.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Tenet Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tenet Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.48 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.25 for its industry.

One should further note that THC currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. THC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

