Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the latest trading day at $133.40, indicating a -0.82% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

The hospital operator's stock has climbed by 7.98% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 3.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Tenet Healthcare is projected to report earnings of $3.12 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.11%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.17 billion, indicating a 3.66% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.15 per share and revenue of $20.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.27% and +1.06%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% increase. Tenet Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Tenet Healthcare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.07. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.85.

We can additionally observe that THC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Hospital stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, placing it within the top 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow THC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.