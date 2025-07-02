Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the most recent trading day at $172.22, moving -2.94% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had gained 3.25% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.8% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tenet Healthcare in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.84, up 22.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.15 billion, up 0.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.73 per share and revenue of $20.9 billion, indicating changes of +7.15% and +1.12%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Tenet Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Tenet Healthcare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.83, so one might conclude that Tenet Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that THC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Hospital industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

