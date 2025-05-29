Tenet Healthcare (THC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the latest trading day at $166.26, indicating a +0.97% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.39%.

Shares of the hospital operator witnessed a gain of 15.19% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 3.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.84, up 22.94% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.15 billion, up 0.85% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.69 per share and a revenue of $20.9 billion, representing changes of +6.82% and +1.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Tenet Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Tenet Healthcare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.98. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.41.

Meanwhile, THC's PEG ratio is currently 1.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Hospital was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

