Tenet Healthcare (THC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed at $164.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.36% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

The hospital operator's shares have seen an increase of 3.67% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and aligning with the S&P 500.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.33, up 61.81% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.05 billion, indicating a 0.41% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $10.72 per share and a revenue of $20.84 billion, signifying shifts of +53.58% and +1.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. At present, Tenet Healthcare boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Tenet Healthcare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.15. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.37.

We can also see that THC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Hospital industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 4, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

