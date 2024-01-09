Tenet Healthcare (THC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Tenet Healthcare (THC) ending at $79.36, denoting a +0.04% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.15% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

The hospital operator's shares have seen an increase of 10.38% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 6.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.54, showcasing a 21.43% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.23 billion, reflecting a 4.85% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. Tenet Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Tenet Healthcare is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.67. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.42 of its industry.

It's also important to note that THC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.5. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Hospital industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.67.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

