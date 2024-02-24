Tenet Healthcare (THC) Price Target Increased by 23.45% to 108.05

The average one-year price target for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) has been revised to 108.05 / share. This is an increase of 23.45% from the prior estimate of 87.53 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 85.85 to a high of 143.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.44% from the latest reported closing price of 92.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 945 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenet Healthcare. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THC is 0.38%, a decrease of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 107,411K shares. The put/call ratio of THC is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glenview Capital Management holds 7,742K shares representing 7.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,865K shares, representing an increase of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,124K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,313K shares, representing an increase of 25.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THC by 41.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,422K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,173K shares, representing an increase of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 90.32% over the last quarter.

Camber Capital Management holds 3,745K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,188K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,186K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THC by 15.91% over the last quarter.

Tenet Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. Tenet Healthcare Corporation also operates Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve.

