Tenet Healthcare (THC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the most recent trading day at $70.98, moving +0.45% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital operator had lost 3.1% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tenet Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.02 billion, up 4.53% from the prior-year quarter.

THC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $20.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.74% and +5.83%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Tenet Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Tenet Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.33. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.25.

It is also worth noting that THC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Hospital was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

