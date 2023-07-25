Tenet Healthcare (THC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed at $77.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 2.2% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tenet Healthcare as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.9 billion, up 5.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.71 per share and revenue of $20.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.03% and +4.55%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tenet Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tenet Healthcare's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.1.

Investors should also note that THC has a PEG ratio of 5.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Hospital industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

