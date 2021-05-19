Tenet Healthcare (THC) Offers Senior Notes Worth $1.4 B

Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC has agreed to issue and sell $1.4 billion of senior notes, carrying an interest rate of 4.25%. This eight-year notes will mature on Jun 1, 2029.



Net proceeds from the issuance of these notes will be used for the payment of fees and expenses. The remainder will be used to redeem all its pending 5.125% senior secured second-lien notes due 2025.



Tenet Healthcare takes measures to enhance its financial flexibility without affecting its liquidity position. It is a highly levered company and regularly refinances debt through tender and exchange offers.



Capitalizing on the low interest rate environment triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company is attempting to lower its interest burden, thereby aiding margin expansion.



Total debt of the company accounts for 93.8% of its capital, higher than the industry’s average of 90%. Its times interest earned is 1.9X, much lower than its industry average of 4.2X. The company exited 2020 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion, much lower than $15 billion of long-term debt.

It doesn’t have any borrowings outstanding under its line of credit.

Zacks Rank and Price Performance

Over the past year, this hospital company’s stock has rallied 200.3% compared with its industry’s growth of 94.6%. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



This share price performance also looks stellar when compared with the stock movements of other companies like HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and Select Medical Holdings Corporation SEM, which have also soared 97.8%, 57.4% and 144.1%, respectively, in the same time frame.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.