Tenet Healthcare (THC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the most recent trading day at $200.60, moving +1.43% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the hospital operator had lost 9.04% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.05, reflecting a 17.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.45 billion, up 7.44% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.15 per share and a revenue of $21.27 billion, representing changes of +35.94% and +2.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Tenet Healthcare currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Tenet Healthcare is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.73, so one might conclude that Tenet Healthcare is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that THC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical - Hospital industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow THC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

