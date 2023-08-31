Tenet Healthcare (THC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the most recent trading day at $77.56, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital operator had gained 5.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Tenet Healthcare will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Tenet Healthcare to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18.06%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.02 billion, up 4.53% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $20.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of -15.74% and +5.83%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% higher. Tenet Healthcare is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tenet Healthcare has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.68 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.43.

We can also see that THC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. THC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

