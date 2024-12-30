Tenet Healthcare (THC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Tenet Healthcare (THC) ending at $125.42, denoting a -1.99% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the hospital operator had lost 10.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tenet Healthcare in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.93, signifying a 9.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.16 billion, indicating a 4.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $11.37 per share and a revenue of $20.76 billion, signifying shifts of +62.89% and +1.01%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tenet Healthcare. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. Tenet Healthcare is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.31 of its industry.

It's also important to note that THC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Hospital industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.88.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 166, this industry ranks in the bottom 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

