Tenet Healthcare (THC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Tenet Healthcare (THC) closed the latest trading day at $124.91, indicating a +0.9% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Shares of the hospital operator have appreciated by 0.91% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 8.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of Tenet Healthcare will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.12, indicating a 3.11% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.17 billion, reflecting a 3.66% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.15 per share and revenue of $20.88 billion, which would represent changes of +2.27% and +1.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tenet Healthcare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% higher. Tenet Healthcare is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.86 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that THC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. THC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Hospital industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 51, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

