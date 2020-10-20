Tenet Healthcare revenue falls on fewer hospital visits amid pandemic

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N on Tuesday reported a 1.2% fall in net operating revenue in the third quarter as patients reduced hospitals visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $197 million, versus a loss of $227 million last year.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

