Tenet Healthcare revenue falls on fewer hospital visits amid pandemic

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N on Tuesday reported a 1.2% fall in net operating revenue in the third quarter as patients reduced hospitals visits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders was $197 million, versus a loss of $227 million last year.

