Tenet Healthcare reports quarterly profit compared to year-ago loss

May 4 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N on Monday reported a profit for the first quarter, compared to a loss a year earlier, helped by a favorable tax benefit of $91 million.

Net income attributable to Tenet Healthcare shareholders rose to $93 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $12 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.52 billion from $4.55 billion.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.