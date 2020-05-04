THC

Tenet Healthcare reports quarterly profit compared to year-ago loss

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp on Monday reported a profit for the first quarter, compared to a loss a year earlier, helped by a favorable tax benefit of $91 million.

Net income attributable to Tenet Healthcare shareholders rose to $93 million, or 88 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a loss of $12 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue fell to $4.52 billion from $4.55 billion.

