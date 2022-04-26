Tenet Healthcare Reports Cybersecurity Breach; Critical Operations Largely Restored

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) on Tuesday said it experienced a cybersecurity incident in the previous week and assured that efforts to restore impacted information technology operations are progressing well. The company said the critical applications have now largely been restored and normal operations have resumed in the impacted facilities.

The incident had caused a temporary disruption to a part of the acute care operations. However, the hospitals remained operational and continued to deliver patient care safely and effectively, utilizing well-established back-up processes, the company said.

The Dallas-headquartered diversified health services business said that upon knowing about the incident, it immediately suspended user access to the impacted information technology applications. The company said it executed extensive cybersecurity protection protocols, and also immediately initiated necessary measures to restrict further unauthorized activity.

The company has in the meanwhile launched an investigation of the incident, which is currently ongoing.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation closed Monday's trading at $75.70, down $0.96 or 1.25 percent from the previous close.

