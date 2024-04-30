News & Insights

Markets
THC

Tenet Healthcare Raises 2024 Financial Outlook

April 30, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare (THC) said its fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, a $215 million increase. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations for fiscal 2024 is anticipated in a range of $8.37 to $9.41. Net operating revenues is expected in a range of $20.0 billion to $20.4 billion.

The company expects second quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations in a range of $1.58 to $1.98. Net operating revenues is expected in a range of $4.90 billion to $5.10 billion.

First quarter net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders was $2.15 billion, or $21.38 per share, including an after-tax gain of $1.856 billion, or $18.45 per share, associated with previously announced hospital divestitures. This is compared to net income from continuing operations of $143 million or $1.32 per share, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $3.22 compared to $1.42. First quarter net operating revenues increased to $5.37 billion from $5.02 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.