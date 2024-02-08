Tenet Healthcare Q4 Profit Rises; Sees Higher Earnings, Weak Revenues In FY24 - Update

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC), while reporting higher profit in its fourth quarter, on Thursday issued first-quarter outlook, and said it expects higher earnings and weak revenues in fiscal 2024.

For the first quarter, the company projects net income from continuing operations available to stockholders between $1.74 billion and $1.87 billion. Income per share from continuing operations would be $16.59 to $17.83, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $1.24 to $1.62.

Net operating revenues for the quarter is projected to be between $5 billion and $5.20 billion.

Further, for fiscal 2024, the company projects net income from continuing operations available to stockholders between $2.17 billion and $2.42 billion. Income per share from continuing operations would be $20.69 to $23.02, and adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $5.76 to $6.90.

Net operating revenues for the year is projected to be between $19.90 billion and $20.30 billion.

In fiscal 2023, the company's net income was $611 million or $5.71 per share, and adjusted earnings were $6.98 per share on net operating revenues of $20.55 billion.

Saum Sutaria, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tenet, said, "We carry momentum into 2024 and are focused on continuing to expand access to care and investing in cutting edge technology for our patients and physician partners, while strategically reducing our debt and growing our ambulatory care and hospital businesses."

In its fourth quarter, Tenet Healthcare's earnings increased from last year. The company's bottom line came in at $244 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $283 million or $2.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8 percent to $5.38 billion from $4.99 billion last year.

