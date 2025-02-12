News & Insights

Tenet Healthcare Projects Attractive Adj. EBITDA Growth In 2025

February 12, 2025

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare (THC) said, for 2025, the company expects: adjusted earnings per share in a range of $11.74 to $12.84; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.975 billion to $4.175 billion; income per common share in a range of $10.95 to $12.47; and net operating revenues in a range of $20.60 billion to $21.00 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $11.08. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Saum Sutaria, CEO of Tenet, said: "Our focused strategy, disciplined operating management, and the strong demand for acute care and ambulatory surgical services provide us with momentum as we begin the year and confidence to achieve our full year 2025 expectations."

Fourth quarter net income to shareholders was $318 million, or $3.32 per share, compared to $244 million, or $2.30 per share, in fourth quarter 2023. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.44 compared to $2.68. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $1.048 billion, for the quarter. Net operating revenues were $5.072 billion, compared to $5.379 billion, last year.

