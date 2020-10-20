US Markets
Tenet Healthcare profit beats as hospital visits rise amid pandemic

Vishwadha Chander Reuters
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp'sTHC.N quarterly profit exceeded analysts' estimates on Tuesday as more COVID-19 patients were treated and people opted to resume elective procedures after coronavirus restrictions eased.

The Dallas, Texas-based company said net operating revenue from its hospital segment, which mainly includes its acute care and specialty hospitals, rose by 17% on a same-hospital basis versus last year.

Tenet's net operating revenue fell marginally to $4.56 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30. Excluding items, it earned 64 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates of 31 cents per share.

The hospital operator reported a net loss from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $197 million, versus a loss of $227 million last year.

Tenet, which operates 65 hospitals and about 500 other healthcare facilities, furloughed around 10% of its workforce due to a drop in elective surgeries during the virus outbreak, Reuters reported in April.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Vishwadha.Chander@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6132;))

