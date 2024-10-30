Tenet Healthcare price target raised to $190 from $180 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Tenet Healthcare (THC) to $190 from $180 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm is bullish after the company’s “strong” Q3 results featuring top and bottom-line beats that were fueled by strong Hospital volumes and brisk revenue per case growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The initial FY25 commentary was also solid, with attractive trends expected to more than offset some normalizing factors, the firm added.

